Italian giants Inter Milan reportedly have an interest in West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and are planning to make a move at the end of the season.

The Czech Republic star is due to be out of contract at the London Stadium at the end of the campaign but West Ham reserves the right to extend that by 12 months should they wish.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter director Piero Ausilio intends to attend the match between Albania and Czech Republic on Thursday night to watch Soucek up close and if he is spotted, that would add fuel to the rumours.

The midfielder has been a key player for David Moyes since his arrival in London back in 2020 and they will want a good fee for the player once they activate his extension.