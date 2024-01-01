West Ham midfielder signs new contract until 2027

Tomas Soucek has signed a deal at West Ham which will keep him at the club until the year 2027.

The Czech Republic international joined the club on an initial loan in the January window of 2020 before the deal was made permanent the following summer.

Soucek has made 182 appearances for the club since and has been a mainstay in the heart of the Hammer’s midfield since.

Now at the age of 28, the midfielder expressed his happiness at signing a new four-year deal at the London Stadium.

“We have won a trophy, had good results in the Premier League, and I am happy with myself, that I have played nearly every minute, and I feel that the fans appreciate me here.” He said via the BBC.

David Moyes will be hoping that Soucek can help drive his side onto a successful Europa League and Premier League campaign.

The Hammers face off against Brighton on Tuesday night as they look to close the gap on the top four.