Bein Sports use technology to prove that West Ham’s opening goal against Arsenal was correctly allowed to stand

Bein Sports have used technology to prove that West Ham’s goal against Arsenal was a legitimate one.

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of David Moyes’ West Ham on Thursday night.

Tomas Soucek netted the opener for West Ham in the first half, followed by Mavropanos scoring the second in the 55th minute, sealing the win against last season’s runners-up.

However, the focus shifted to West Ham’s opening goal after the game. Jarrod Bowen provided the assist for the big Czech midfielder to score, following a lengthy VAR review to ascertain if the ball went out of play before Bowen’s pass or if it stayed on the line.

Though the goal was ultimately awarded, no camera angle at the time offered a clear view of whether the ball was in or out.

But Bein Sports have used their technology to show that the ball was indeed in play and the goal was rightly given.

HERE IT IS… Was the ball in or out for West Ham's opening goal against Arsenal?@Richardajkeys and Andy Gray have the answer!#beINPL #AFC #Arsenal #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/NUMRmiKQxI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 30, 2023

Andy Gray and Richard Keys, the hosts of the show had initially said that the ball looked more out than in but after the video evidence, they admitted that the technology has proven many wrong.