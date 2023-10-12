Out of favour Arsenal ace of interest to Barcelona

After a start to the 2023/24 Premier League season that sees Arsenal joint top of the pile alongside north London rivals, Tottenham, there can’t be too many arguments against Mikel Arteta getting it just right once again.

The crushing blow to their collective psyche after being overhauled by Man City in the last knockings of the 2022/23 campaign might well have left mental scars that hadn’t healed, though nothing appears further from the truth.

Stunning wins over City, Man United and others have shown that the Gunners already have the bit between their teeth and will stand toe to toe with every opponent as they look to secure their first English top-flight title since The Invincibles era.

It stands to reason that not every player will get a look in for Arteta’s starting XI, and one of those that’s been marginalised this season is Jorginho.

Declan Rice’s signing has arguably pushed the 31-year-old further down the pecking order, with WhoScored noting that Jorginho has managed just one 90 minute appearance this season, against Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

According to ESPN, Spanish giants Barcelona are keeping an eye on the player’s situation, and though Joshua Kimmich may be Xavi’s preferred option for a new defensive midfielder, Jorginho’s name remains on a list which also includes Thiago Alcantara and Guido Rodriguez.