BBC pundit Liam Withnail argued the point that a sale of West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek could make sense if the Hammers want to continue growing.

Speaking on the Football Gossip Daily podcast Withnail made the point that “sometimes having to let go of players who may be fan favourites and may have done a good job, but just aren’t quite at the same level as your Champions League level players” is what you have to do.

David Moyes continues to show his faith in Soucek this season, as he has made 10 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions, playing a total of 668 minutes, scoring four goals and providing one assist in these games.

Since joining West Ham Tomas Soucek has been ever present in the side, making 165 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing nine assists since joining the club in 2020.

But with West Ham now looking to progress, could Tomas Soucek be one of their loyal servants that is sacrificed in an attempt to upgrade the squad and make a push for consistent European football, and even the Champions League.