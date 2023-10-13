Guardiola set for Man City reunion with £13m-a-season World Cup winner

Whether or not Man City go on to lift any silverware this season, there’s some certainty to the fact that Pep Guardiola will look to improve the squad over next summer.

What keeps the Catalan at the top of his game as a coach is the relentless quest for perfection, and though that’s arguably a never-ending pursuit, it won’t stop Pep from trying to achieve it.

He’s been lauded for his way of seeing the game ever since he’s been in charge at the Etihad Stadium, but it’s worth recalling how Guardiola completely rewrote the history books whilst coach of Barcelona, and how he also managed to take Bayern Munich to another level.

It was during his time in the Bundesliga that he coached Toni Kroos, a World Cup winner with Germany and a stalwart for Real Madrid over the past nine years.

Though it was believed that when his time at the Santiago Bernabeu had come to an end he would retire from the game, The Hard Tackle (h/t Mundo Deportivo) note that Man City are willing to offer him £13m-a-season for one last hurrah.

The outlet note the ongoing respect between coach and player, but whether that would be enough to tempt Kroos, who will be 34 by next summer, to spend what’s likely to be his final campaign in football at the sharp end of the English game won’t be known until he’s had a chance to weigh up his options.