Manchester United enter race to sign German wonder-kid wanted by PL rivals

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

A report from Team Talk claims that the Red Devils have now entered the race to sign the 17-year-old midfield talent who has been dubbed as the next Paul Pogba.

Ouedraogo has been a part of the Schalke first team in the second division of German football and he is regarded as a prodigious talent. The 17-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and Manchester United could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Red Devils have an impressive pool of young talent at the club and they are looking to add to it.

Ouedraogo will be a quality long-term investment for the Premier League giants if they can get the deal done.

The player is reportedly on the radar of Premier League rivals Chelsea and Newcastle United as well. We covered reports earlier of their interest in the youngster.

All three clubs have the finances to get the deal done and it remains to be seen where Ouedraogo ends up.

The 17-year-old needs to join a club with a clear pathway to the first team. Although he might not start regularly in the Premier League, he will hope to join a club where he will get first-team opportunities.

Managers like Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe have shown that they can nurture young talents into established first-team players and the young midfielder could be tempted to join these clubs.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest in the midfielder with an official bid.

They need to bring in a quality central midfielder who will help control proceedings in the middle of the park. Ouedraogo could develop into that player for them.