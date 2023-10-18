Liverpool among clubs eyeing wonderkid transfer, key developments could be days away

Liverpool are reportedly alongside the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig as admirers of Schalke wonderkid Assan Ouedraogo.

The 17-year-old midfielder has really caught the eye in the Bundesliga 2 this season, and it seems his remarkable rise has not gone unnoticed by Europe’s elite.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool have already started courting Ouedraogo, while developments on the youngster’s future could happen in the next few days.

Liverpool would do well to win the race for this exciting young talent, and Jurgen Klopp could be the ideal manager to handle his development and build a pathway for him into the first-team.

Calciomercato add that the Germany youth international could move for as little as €7-8million, which could be a really smart investment for whoever ends up winning the race for his signature.

Liverpool’s recruitment doesn’t tend to get a lot wrong, so it’s telling that the Reds already seem to be ready to move into a strong position in this potential transfer deal.