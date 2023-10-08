Chelsea, Newcastle keeping tabs on German midfield prodigy

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on the 17-year-old German midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

A report from 90 Min claims that the Schalke midfielder has attracted the attention of other Premier League clubs like Newcastle United, Brentford, Brighton, and West Ham as well.

The teenage midfielder recently became the youngest player in Schalke’s history to make his first-team debut in the second division of German football. He is rated highly across Europe and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

The Blues have assimilated a pool of talented young players at Stamford Bridge and they are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future. Ouedraogo could prove to be a quality long-term investment for them.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have an exciting project at their disposal as well and they are looking to build for the future as well.

Both clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the midfielder in the coming months.

The opportunity to join clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle will certainly be an attractive proposition for the young player and he is likely to be keen on the move. The 17-year-old has a big future ahead of him and he needs to join a club where he will have a clear pathway to the first team.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea and Newcastle are prepared to provide him with first-team assurances before a transfer is completed.