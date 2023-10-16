Jurgen Klopp pushing for German midfielder but Liverpool face strong competition says reliable journalist

Jurgen Klopp wants Schalke 04 midfielder Assan Ouedraogo at Liverpool but the Premier League club are in a race with some big clubs for the 17-year-old star.

The Reds are monitoring the situation of the German youngster who has a €20m release clause in his contract that activates in 2024, reports Florian Plettenberg. This is only for clubs outside of Germany and the Reds have competition from fellow Premier League sides Everton and Brighton.

Liverpool went through a midfield revamp this summer and it seems that Klopp is not done yet. The German coach wants to add youth to the area of the pitch and the Schalke star has made an impression in the German second division this season so far.

? Liverpool and especially Jürgen #Klopp is monitoring the development of Assan #Ouedraogo! ? The 17 y/o versatile midfielder from @s04 has a release clause in 2024. Clubs from abroad have to pay around €20m. Next to #LFC more clubs from ??????? are interested: Everton &… pic.twitter.com/wYOFK7QI30 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 16, 2023

The Sky Sport Germany reporter goes on to say that leading the race at present is AC Milan. The Serie A outfit want to meet the Schalke bosses this week to discuss a transfer as they had an interest in Ouedraogo this summer.

With a cheap release clause and plenty of interest, the German youngster looks set to leave Schalke in the near future, but where he goes remains to be seen.