23-year-old Chelsea ace responds to Saudi approach regarding a January move

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old ended up staying at the London club and he has had ample playing time so far.

However, it seems that clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on signing during the January transfer window. A report from Football Transfers claims that Al-Ettifaq are looking to sign the player midway through the campaign and manager Steven Gerrard has personally contacted the England international to find out whether he is keen on a move.

Gallagher has reportedly rejected the approach and he wants to continue at his boyhood club and sign a new contract with them. Chelsea need quality and depth in the middle of the park and they cannot afford to lose Gallagher this season. The 23-year-old has been an important player for them and he has already captained them in the absence of Reece James this season.

He is likely to improve further in the coming months and Mauricio Pochettino could help him fulfil his potential.

Gallagher adds drive, work rate and defensive protection to the Chelsea midfield. Replacing him in January will be quite difficult for Chelsea if he decided to move on. They will be delighted that the player is not interested in moving to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Mauricio Pochettino is unhappy with Gerrard’s attempts to convince the player regarding a January transfer. Apparently, the former Liverpool midfielder is an admirer of Gallagher and he tried to sign the player during his time as the manager of Aston Villa as well.