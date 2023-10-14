Antonio Conte and Tottenham did not part ways on good terms earlier this year and the Italian coach appears to have had a little dig at the North London club with his latest comments.

The 54-year-old was sacked as Spurs boss in March after he went on a rant about the club following a 3-3 Premier League draw with Southampton on March 18. Conte said via GOAL: “It is easy in this way [playing without pressure or importance]. Tottenham’s story is this, 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here.”

Conte has been out of work ever since and has recently stated that he is dedicating time to spend with his family. However, alongside that revelation, the Italian coach seems to have had a slight dig at Tottenham by saying he wants to return with a club that has recently won something.

The former Spurs boss said via Fabrizio Romano: “When I come back, it will be very hard for everyone else… I will be ready to give battle.

“After Tottenham, I promised to dedicate time to family, it’s a lifestyle choice — one day, I’d like to coach a team that has recently won”.

Conte was recently linked with the Napoli job but the Serie A champions have decided not to go down that path with current boss Rudi Garcia under pressure.

It is uncertain where the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss will need up next, but for certain, Spurs fans do not miss him at present.