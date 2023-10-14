Inability to pick first-choice Man United XI sees investigation launched

It’s not been the best start to the 2023/24 season for Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United side.

The Dutchman has overseen four wins and four losses from the Red Devils opening eight league games, whilst they remain rock bottom of their Champions League group after losing against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Individual errors, including some high profile ones from new goalkeeper signing, Andre Onana, are partly to blame, but the sheer amount of injuries that have affected the club can’t be overlooked.

In fact, the situation has become so bad with some 16 players affected at one time or another, that the Daily Mail has noted that the club have launched an internal investigation to get to the bottom of exactly why so many players are dropping like flies.

To put in perspective the effect that the injury crisis has had on the squad, ten Hag hasn’t yet been able to pick his first-choice XI on any occasion.

By now some club’s boards would probably start to get twitchy feet regarding the manager, but it appears that United are quite happy with the job that ten Hag is doing.

Clearly, once he can start picking from all of his players, the expectation will be that things will start looking brighter.

Until then, the findings of the investigation could prove very interesting indeed.