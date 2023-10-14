Video: Karavaev scores stunning long-range goal for Ukraine in the 95th minute to seal the win vs North Macedonia

Ukraine secured a 2-0 win against North Macedonia in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier earlier today.

Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov opened the scoring for Ukraine. As the match neared its conclusion, Alexander Karavaev sealed the win in style.

Karavaev went on an impressive solo run down the left, outwitting his defender before delivering a powerful long-range strike that caught the goalkeeper out of position, finding the back of the net to secure Ukraine’s victory.

Watch the goal below: