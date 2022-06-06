Wales showed their class after beating Ukraine to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Wales reached their first World Cup since 1958 and only their second even finals qualification on Sunday.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored an own goal to decide the game after a wicked Gareth Bale free-kick.

It was an incredible occasion for Wales, and unsurprisingly, there were wild scenes of celebration at the Cardiff City Stadium.

But Wales showed their class in their big moment, taking time to comfort Ukraine in a difficult moment for them.

Amid scenes of war back home due to Russia’s attempted invasion of their country, Ukraine’s football team have done their country proud, reaching this play-off final.

They defeated Scotland in the semi-finals last week, and they were unlucky on Sunday in what was a very tight game.

After the game, despite having so much to celebrate, the Wales stars walked over to the corner housing Ukraine fans to applaud the supporters.

Wales boss Robert Page said: “We just wanted to show our appreciation to them and what they’re going through as a nation.

“I thought their team were outstanding in the two games and they deserve a lot of credit for what they’ve done, and their supporters as well. We wanted to show them that respect.”

Wales fans also applauded the Ukrainian anthem, and after the game, there were images aplenty of the two sets of fans swapping shirts, while many Welsh fans gifted their famous bucket hats.

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov thanks Wales for their hospitality after the game, wishing them the very best in the World Cup.