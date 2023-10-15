Defender expected to leave Chelsea in January with European giants interested

Trevoh Chalobah’s time at Chelsea looks to be coming to an end as the defender is expected to leave the Blues in January.

The centre-back wants regular first-team football in 2024 and it is clear he will not get that at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino. The 24-year-old is yet to play for the West London club this season following a failed move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Chalobah is set for discussions with Chelsea over his future as the Bundesliga giants remain interested, reports Fabrizio Romano.

? Both Chelsea and Trevoh Chalobah expect to part ways in January as hope for English CB is to find more space and play on regular basis in 2024. Discussions will follow after Bayern deal collapsed in August — interest remains but race is open to other clubs too. pic.twitter.com/dUEzUhHuwm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 15, 2023

It is uncertain whether a move in January will be a permanent deal or a loan move as Chalobah has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, having signed a new deal long-term deal back in November 2022.

The centre-back has been at the West London club his whole career and has gone on to play 63 times for the Premier League giants.

At 24, the centre-back has a lot to offer and has room to develop further; therefore, it will be interesting to see what clubs move for the Chelsea star in January.