Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Harry Maguire’s situation at Old Trafford amid fresh links with a potential move to West Ham United.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano insists that there has not been any fresh approach made for Maguire so far, but that this could be a situation to watch in January as the Red Devils look for new signings in defence.

The journalist named some targets for Man Utd, such as Portuguese duo Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio, while Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba are also on the club’s radar.

That surely means Maguire could be offloaded to make room for these names, but for the moment it seems there’s no fresh update on West Ham trying to bring the England international to the London Stadium.

The Hammers would surely do well to sign a proven player like Maguire, but we’ll have to see what they decide to do in the weeks and months ahead.

“Away from the Manchester United takeover, we continue to hear plenty of rumours about some big names facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford,” Romano said.

“The first one is Harry Maguire, who had chances to leave in the summer. Still, despite new links with West Ham, I’m told Man United have not received any approach from West Ham at the moment. We will see in December, but at the moment there are no discussions ongoing.

“Of course, Maguire’s departure could be important as I’ve previously reported that United have plans to sign a new centre-back in 2024. The names I’ve already mentioned are Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo, Goncalo Inacio and Edmond Tapsoba, but these are difficult targets for January.”