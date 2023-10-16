Man City remain keen on £70m Premier League midfielder they missed out on this summer

Man City have continued to monitor the situation of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze despite failing to land the 25-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola wanted another star to add to the midfielders in his squad before the window shut and having seen a deal for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta go sideways, the Premier League champions targeted Eze and Matheus Nunes.

The Manchester club signed the Portuguese midfielder from Wolves as part of a £53m deal, but City still have an interest in Eze, reports Football Insider.

The Englishman has a contract at Selhurst Park until 2025 and according to the report, the South London club value the midfielder at around £70m.

Eze has made a big impression in the Premier League in recent seasons and last time around, notched 10 goals and four assists in 40 appearances as he helped Crystal Palace record a mid-table finish. This season the 25-year-old has made nine appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing a further two assists.

Man City will not be the only club after the Palace star this summer as it will be interesting to see if the Englishman stays at the club beyond this season.

