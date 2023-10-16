Video: Evan Ferguson opens the scoring for Ireland with poachers finish

International Football
Posted by

Evan Ferguson has grabbed his third goal in an Irish jersey with a tap-in against Gibraltar. 

Stephen Kenny’s side currently sits fourth in their Euro Qualifiers group with tonight’s opponents below them on zero points.

Ireland currently leads against their Group B opponents thanks to their young star striker.

Matt Doherty crossed the ball in from the right, after some patient play from Chiedozie Ogbene, with Ferguson stabbing home from close range.

More Stories Evan Ferguson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.