Video: Evan Ferguson opens the scoring for Ireland with poachers finish

Evan Ferguson has grabbed his third goal in an Irish jersey with a tap-in against Gibraltar.

Stephen Kenny’s side currently sits fourth in their Euro Qualifiers group with tonight’s opponents below them on zero points.

Ireland currently leads against their Group B opponents thanks to their young star striker.

Matt Doherty crossed the ball in from the right, after some patient play from Chiedozie Ogbene, with Ferguson stabbing home from close range.

Evan Ferguson opens the scoring for the Republic of Ireland! 🇮🇪 No mistake in front of goal from the @OfficialBHAFC man 👏 pic.twitter.com/RNt5ixvgFR — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 16, 2023