Evan Ferguson is one of the strikers Manchester United have targeted for the next season, however other names are also being taken into consideration.

With GiveMeSport tying them to a deal for Ferguson, Man United will be looking to add a striker in the summer and may attempt to get another conventional No. 9.

INEOS, who have their sights set on some big, game-changing additions for the next window, and the Red Devils are about to set off on an exciting adventure together.

With seven goals in his past six league games, Hojlund has convinced Man Utd, according to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs.

Man United want to sign a young striker

Jacobs said that while a new striker is still planned for this summer, United would go for a younger player rather than an experienced one since they can now trust Hojlund.

Ferguson may be hoping to end the season strong after a stretch of inconsistency.

The Premier League team’s poor finish to the season is likely due to the striker’s failure to perform to the best of his abilities for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

The fact that Brighton value some players more highly than others, such as Ferguson, won’t stop them from asking between £80 and £100 million for the Irish forward.

Many teams are considering him, including Arsenal, who see him as their best option going forward. Manchester City are also rumored to be interested.

Man United have identified other targets as well

The summer window signifies not just a fresh start for INEOS. However, it also symbolises the club and its future goals.

In order to strengthen their team and make investments for the future, INEOS hopes to add a number of young players.

Their ideologies have led to them being linked with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, indicating the path the team is ready to take.

Jacobs mentioned that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee are also regarded, in case Man Utd turn against Ferguson or Brighton make a deal that is too costly.