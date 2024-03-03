Arsenal linked with 19-year-old Brighton star

Reports suggest that Brighton & Hove Albion’s rising talent, Evan Ferguson, is among the potential striking options for Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal’s quest for a new primary goal scorer is widely known, with both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggling to maintain consistent goal-scoring form. Jesus, in particular, has been hindered by knee injuries, which are reportedly a significant factor driving Arsenal’s pursuit of a prominent striker this summer.

Initially, Brentford’s Ivan Toney was thought to be Arsenal’s top priority, and Bees manager Thomas Frank has acknowledged that the 27-year-old is likely to leave at the end of the season. However, Arsenal have reportedly shifted their focus away from pursuing the former Newcastle United player in favour of younger prospects, such as Ferguson, who is eight years younger than Toney.

Per Football Insider, the North London giants are evaluating the potential of Brighton’s 19-year-old prodigy, although they are not inclined to acquire him for a low fee. With increasing interest in his talent, Brighton reached a new agreement with Ferguson’s representatives in November.

As per his current contract, the Republic of Ireland international will remain under Brighton’s contract until 2029, thus ruling out a free agent status in the near future.

Brighton to command British-record fee for Arsenal-linked Evan Ferguson

Brighton, however, anticipate offers to come in during the summer transfer window. Nevertheless, Roberto De Zerbi’s side could potentially demand a British-record fee to sell the teenager, exceeding the £105m Arsenal paid for Declan Rice last summer.

Ferguson joined the Amex from Bohemians halfway through the 2020/21 season and has since made 61 appearances for the Seagulls’ senior team, contributing with 16 goals and six assists during this time.

In the breakthrough 2022/23 season, the 6ft centre-forward netted 10 goals across all competitions as Brighton secured qualification for the Europa League, a historic achievement for the club. However, this season, he has managed just six goals from 32 games.

Nonetheless, he continues to be highly regarded as one of the top attackers in the English top flight. Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation as well. However, Ferguson is just one of several strikers on Arsenal’s summer wishlist, which also features his 19-year-old Brighton teammate, Joao Pedro.