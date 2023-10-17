Opinion: It’s right that Haaland’s goals won’t depose Messi as the Ballon d’Or

There’s always so much conjecture over who should win the Ballon d’Or; the tactical voting it’s believed that takes place, Lionel Messi winning too many, Cristiano Ronaldo deserves more etc.

Ultimately, it should be given to the player that has been the best in the world and that has done something to deserve the accolade.

Erling Haaland’s goal haul in the Premier League really was special. For a player making his debut in that league and carrying on where he left off in the Bundesliga – and then some – absolutely deserves praise.

However, was that not what he was brought in to do?

And in the biggest match of the season against Inter Milan, he was a bystander. Someone who didn’t affect play in any way shape or form.

Winning the treble clearly made him a contender for the Ballon d’Or, as did Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup hat-trick and goals record during the qualifying period, but Messi’s candidacy surpasses both.

Why?

Single-handedly driving forward his Argentina side to a long-overdue World Cup is sufficient enough, however, we can add to that his goals and assists for PSG and Inter Miami and the impact he’s made on the latter as more than enough reasons.

In the big moments, Messi turned up on every occasion and he’ll be a worthy winner of what’s expected to be his last ‘golden ball.’

Johan Cruyff clearly had a crystal ball by his side when he predicted how many Ballons d’Or Messi would win: