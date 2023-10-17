Video: Scare for Tottenham as Son limps off from South Korea duty

Ahead of next Monday night’s match against Fulham, Ange Postecoglou has been handed an injury scare by new club captain, Son Heung-min.

The South Korean has been on international duty, but appeared to be in a great deal of pain when he left the pitch at half-time of their match against Vietnam.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Expert’s update on Kylian Mbappe’s PSG future ahead of January transfer window Newcastle are aware of FA’s decision on Sandro Tonali ban ahead of Palace game Video: Algeria manager decides to manhandle West Ham ace during substitution

Though he has struggled with a groin injury in the current campaign, he’s made himself available for selection as needed.

Tottenham’s medical staff might have to perform miracles if they want him out on the White Hart Lane pitch in six day’s time, however.