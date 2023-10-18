£30m-rated Man United star lauded by current West Ham ace as transfer rumour resurfaces

So far in the current Premier League season, West Ham are faring quite a bit better than Premier League rivals, Man United, and if it weren’t for Scot McTominay’s injury-time heroics against Brentford last time out, the Red Devils would only have nine points to their name and be in 14th place in the English top-flight.

The east Londoners by contrast are flying high in seventh and are just three points off fourth-placed Liverpool.

Unbeaten in Europe – and setting an English record of 17 unbeaten games in so doing – the Hammers have a real togetherness under David Moyes this season that United appear to lack at present under Erik ten Hag.

McTominay may well have played himself back into contention with the Dutchman, however, if the status quo were to remain the same at Old Trafford, West Ham’s Michail Antonio knows the player would be welcomed with open arms at the London Stadium.

The Scot was linked with a move there last summer, which ultimately didn’t materialise, but perhaps January can’t come soon enough.

“Obviously you see the qualities that he has and everything that he brings to the team. A few games last year, you could see how well he is and the position that he plays. Obviously we wanted to take him in the summer,” Antoino said on The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“[…] He definitely has the qualities to play in the Premier League, it’s just every manager has their philosophy and the way they want to play. It’s one of those things that in football, managers just feel you are the one for them or not. Sometimes you outlive a manager, sometimes you don’t.

“It’s just whether he’s willing to stay around to see what happens – whether he’s going to get some more actual minutes and keep pushing himself – or this season might be the season where he doesn’t see himself outliving him [ten Hag] and moving on somewhere else to show what he can do. Coming off the bench and giving them their win like that, that’s the best way to show the qualities that you have and what you bring to the team.”

At just 26 years of age, McTominay is coming into what’s believed to be a footballer’s prime years as a player, and if the Hammers are able to secure his services in January it could well propel the club forward in the second half of the campaign.