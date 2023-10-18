Big worry for Tottenham fans as main man seen grimace in pain during international match

Tottenham will be concerned about the fitness of captain Heung-min Son as the forward was spotted grimacing in pain during South Korea’s match with Vietnam on Tuesday.
Son was rested for his nation’s 4-0 win over Tunisia last week but the Tottenham star wanted to feature against Vietnam and ended up playing the full 90 minutes of the 6-0 win despite visibly limping at half-time.
The 31-year-old went on to score in the second half and was shown grimacing in pain, crouched on his haunches with more than 10 minutes to play before seeing out the routine win.
This will be a big concern for Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou as the North London club play Fulham next Monday night. The Spurs boss will be grateful that his team plays last during the gameweek as it will allow the South Korean star more time to recover.
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min speaks about injury
Son confirmed after the match that a groin injury meant he had struggled to train ahead of the game but was determined to play no matter what.
When asked about his injury after South Korea’s win, Son said via the Evening Standard: “Injuries are an inevitable part of living as a footballer.
“I was worried about whether to play in today’s game, but I couldn’t accept coming to Korea and not playing in front of the fans.
“I discussed with the coach and told him I would play in the game. I couldn’t participate much in training, but I’m grateful to the coach for respecting my decision.”
A footballer who wants to represent their country must always be respected but seeing as this was just a friendly, Tottenham will not be happy if Son’s injury turns into something serious.