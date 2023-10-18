England managed to beat Italy 3-1 in their EURO qualifying game, to secure their qualification to EURO 2024.

After Italy took the lead in the 15th minute, England battled back to win the game 3-1 with goals from Harry Kane (x2) and Marcus Rashford to secure their qualification to EURO 2024 with two games to spare.

Read on for our England player ratings, and who helped the Three Lions secure qualification…

Jordan Pickford – 7 – Pickford made three saves, including two from inside the box, and made 40 accurate passes. Not much he could do about the Italy goal, was a shot from very close range,

Kieran Trippier – 6.5 – Trippier played left back which he has done on many occasions for England despite being a natural right back. Made two clearances, one interception and two tackles, and made one key pass.

Harry Maguire – 7 – Was solid throughout, made two clearances, one block, one interception and two tackles, as well as making 69/74 accurate passes, and completing six out of ten long passes.

John Stones – 6.5 – Played 63 minutes, only having to make two defensive actions (one block and one interception). Was still getting on the ball a lot in build up with 61/64 accurate passes, and winning two out of his three ground duels.

Kyle Walker – 7 – Kept things quiet down the right flank, making two clearances, one block, and two interceptions. Walker also made three out of three long balls.

Declan Rice – 6.5 – Not as much to do as usual for Rice, only making one clearance and one tackle in the middle of the park. However he won both of his duels (2/2) and had a 93% pass accuracy, keeping it simple in the middle.

Kalvin Phillips – 6 – Had a few rash challenges, picking up a yellow and could have had another to make it red. Just looked a few seconds off the pace on the night. Only made one tackle and one interception.

Marcus Rashford – 7.5 – Scored a lovely goal to give England a 2-1 lead. Took four shots (two on target and two off target), completed two out of three dribble attempts, and won five out of his eight duels.

Jude Bellingham – 9 – Ran the game playing slightly further forward again for England in attacking midfield. Won the penalty to get England back in the game, and then broke free in midfield to release Rashford for the second goal. Made two key passes, had one shot on target and completed three out of his four dribble attempts.

Phil Foden – 7 – Least involved in the front four, but still made one key pass and had one shot on target playing out wide. Linked up well with Bellingham, and completed two out of his five dribble attempts.

Harry Kane – 8 – Scored the penalty to make it 1-1, and then scored the third England goal of the game to secure the victory with a lovely solo goal and wonderful finish. Scored two goals with his only two shots.

Subs: Marc Guehi 5, Jordan Henderson 5, Jack Grealish 4.