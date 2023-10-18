Exclusive: Reported Liverpool transfer target “ready for the next step”, says expert

Fluminense midfielder Andre looks ready to make the next step in his career, according to football transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has really impressed in his native Brazil, making 150 club appearances despite his young age, and winning one senior cap for the Brazilian national team.

Writing in his column for the Daily Briefing, Romano made it clear he rates Andre highly amid links with Liverpool, though he cautioned that nothing is happening yet and negotiations with Fluminense won’t be easy, even if there is some expectation that he could be on the move in 2024.

“As well as Musiala, we’re also seeing Liverpool transfer rumours involving some other big names, and I wanted to address those stories here,” Romano wrote.

“I think he (Andre) could have a chance to move in 2024, but we will see what happens in terms of negotiation with Fluminense – it won’t be easy as they are always strong in negotiations.

“But Andre is absolutely ready for the next step – he’s very talented, and has a great mentality.”

Liverpool fans will surely want to keep an eye on Andre’s situation, as he looks like someone who could have an impact in this Reds squad after so much upheaval in midfield over the summer.

Plenty of new signings have already come in in that position, but there could be room for Andre as well after as many as five departures of experienced names like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho over the summer.