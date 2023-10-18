Newcastle release club statement on Sandro Tonali

As the betting scandal that has rocked Italian football continues to be investigated, Newcastle have released a club statement regarding Sandro Tonali.

When Eddie Howe signed the player in the summer, surely the last thing that he would’ve expected would be a potential long-term ban for the player for betting irregularities.

At this stage it’s important to stress of course that Tonali has not been charged with anything, and he remains free to play at the weekend, if Howe considers that he will be fully focused on the challenge in hand against Crystal Palace.

It’s such a fast moving situation, however, that things could change significantly before Saturday.

‘Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.,’ the statement read on the official Newcastle United website.

‘Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities.

‘He and his family will continue to receive the club’s full support.

‘Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.’

That the player knows that he has the support of his new club will undoubtedly be of huge comfort to him at this point.

A gambling addiction is no laughing matter and it’s perhaps the reason why the Italian had gone a little off the boil after a fast start to his Magpies career.

For all concerned, the sooner that the investigation can establish the facts and decide on a punishment, the better.

It then allows Newcastle to plan for the immediate future and for Tonali to admit his mistake, confront his demons and, one hopes, come out the other side.