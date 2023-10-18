Video: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez helps Uruguay conquer Brazil with bullet header and assist

Uruguay defeated Brazil 2-0 on Tuesday night in their 2026 World Cup qualifying clash and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez inspired the victory.

The Reds star opened the scoring in the match just before halftime as the forward latched onto a Maxi Aruajo cross to produce a bullet header past Ederson in the Brazil net.

It wasn’t until minute 77 that Uruguay would double their lead and it was the Liverpool man involved again as Nunez wiggled his way past several Brazil stars to assist Nicolas de la Cruz.

This was a huge win for Marcelo Bielsa’s men and it saw them overtake Brazil into second place in the standings behind Argentina.

Darwin Nunez opens the score against Brazil. DARWIZZYYYY pic.twitter.com/JC0shJjPvP — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) October 18, 2023

Darwin Nunez assist as well, that’s so “dawg” pic.twitter.com/bXI5bozhcj — Belinder (@_bubblxs) October 18, 2023

Footage courtesy of SSC 1