Video: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez helps Uruguay conquer Brazil with bullet header and assist

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Uruguay defeated Brazil 2-0 on Tuesday night in their 2026 World Cup qualifying clash and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez inspired the victory. 

The Reds star opened the scoring in the match just before halftime as the forward latched onto a Maxi Aruajo cross to produce a bullet header past Ederson in the Brazil net.

It wasn’t until minute 77 that Uruguay would double their lead and it was the Liverpool man involved again as Nunez wiggled his way past several Brazil stars to assist Nicolas de la Cruz.

This was a huge win for Marcelo Bielsa’s men and it saw them overtake Brazil into second place in the standings behind Argentina.

Footage courtesy of SSC 1

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool sent scouts to 22-year-old target in action on Monday
Marcel Desailly makes brave Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction
20-year-old with 60 goal contributions could see Liverpool in tug-of-war with Europe’s finest
More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.