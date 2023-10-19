French football expert Jonathan Johnson has confirmed recent interest from both Manchester United and Newcastle United in the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Johnson discussed Rabiot’s current situation at Juventus, and why he only signed a one-year contract extension with the Serie A giants in the summer.

It remains to be seen what Rabiot could decide to do next, but Johnson notes that Newcastle could perhaps come back to the table for the France international if they find they need cover in midfield for Sandro Tonali.

However, Juve player Nicolo Faggioli is also facing a ban from the game for similar reasons, and Johnson suggested that will only work in Rabiot’s favour in terms of boosting his negotiating position.

“There is still major uncertainty around Adrien Rabiot future at Juventus, and that’s why he only signed a short-term contract extension in the summer. What happens next is still unclear, especially with the situation with Paul Pogba,” Johnson explained.

“If it turns out that Juventus have grounds to separate with Pogba because of the recent controversy, it could mean they have more money to offer Rabiot a long-term deal. Still, the big question is what the long-term strategy is for Juve in the future. I think that could include somebody like Rabiot, but certainly offloading a big earner like Pogba would make that more straightforward for them.

“As has been widely reported, Rabiot has been of interest to a large number of clubs outside of Italy in the last few years – PSG thought about trying to bring him back, while Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Newcastle, and others have looked at him as well.

“When you look at what’s happened with Sandro Tonali at Newcastle with the betting allegations, and the same with Nicolo Faggioli at Juventus, that could potentially change Rabiot’s situation again. If Newcastle are short in midfield that could bring them back to the table for Rabiot, but, equally, if Juve are without both Pogba and Faggioli in midfield that might make it more important for them to keep Rabiot.

“It’s a tricky period, and I think that probably strengths both his and his entourage’s negotiating position, which could eventually lead to a longer-term contract at Juventus, or else a big move elsewhere.”

Rabiot has been linked with a move to the Premier League several times and it would be intriguing to see what kind of impact he could have at clubs like United or Newcastle.