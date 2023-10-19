With Sandro Tonali expected to be banned from football for a lengthy period if he’s found guilty of betting on illegal sites, the Newcastle ace could be said to need his friends right now.

One of those would appear to be former Leeds United owner, Massimo Cellino, who has come out in defence of a player who broke through at Cellino’s Brescia.

“I can bet my soul he is a clean guy with principles,” he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph (subscription required).

“All my players in Brescia love him. The first time he had money he bought a car for his father, a carpenter. His mum was a nurse and he bought her a house. Dishonest? Come on. They don’t realise what they are doing to this boy. If Tonali does that, how many others? I don’t want to know

“He is a top player, a clean player who wanted to become a football player, the first thing was about playing football but Milan is a city that can become very open to bad company.”

Whilst Cellino’s support will arguably be welcomed by the player, it won’t stop the authorities coming down hard on him.

To that end, Newcastle’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) may well want questions answered as to whether Tonali’s former employers, AC Milan, had any inkling whatsoever that the player had a gambling addiction.

Though it’s unlikely to be proved, it does give the Italian giants a very valid reason for allowing one of their most creative players to leave the club in the summer.

The Magpies face not being able to pick Tonali for about a year if the investigation concludes that there was significant wrongdoing.

A three-year ban is believed to be the norm in these kinds of situations, but Tonali’s apparent willingness to co-operate with the authorities could work in his favour.

Whether Newcastle will even want him back after what is a hugely embarrassing PR problem for the club is another discussion entirely.