Insider claims 27-year-old fan favourite is leaving West Ham in 2024

Regardless of where West Ham United end the Premier League season in 2023/24, it seems that one player will be on his way out of the club.

It isn’t even clear if David Moyes will still be in charge for 2024/25 given that his contract is up at the end of this season and the club are in no rush to offer an extension.

In any event, 27-year-old Pablo Fornals appears destined to move on, most likely back to Spain, either in January or next summer.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds ace could sign permanently in January: Farke open to doing the deal David Moyes preferred Arsenal midfielder ahead of Mohammed Kudus in summer Leeds to get colossal eight figure windfall ahead of January transfer window

Claret and Hugh, a website that’s believed to have links with people inside the club, have noted that Sevilla are showing an interest in Fornals, but may not be able to afford the £10m fee it would cost for him to move early in the new year.

That would mean having to wait until the summer, and the player only being given cursory minutes in the meantime.

He has become a real fan favourite in his time at the club, perhaps never more so than when scoring the winner in the semi-final of the Europa Conference League last season at AZ Alkmaar.

It took them to a final against Fiorentina which they also won in the last minute for their first major silverware in 43 years.