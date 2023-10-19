Man United stung by player’s injury withdrawal ahead of Sheffield United test

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, just can’t catch a break at the moment, after it was confirmed that one of his senior stars will miss the weekend’s match against Sheffield United.

The dreaded curse of the international break has struck again, with the player concerned picking up a knock whilst on duty with his country.

Casemiro has been vital for his manager at both ends of the pitch and his presence will be sorely missed.

According to the official Manchester United website, the Brazilian has remained in his home country for treatment, and he will return after the weekend.

He is of course suspended for next week’s Champions League encounter with Copenhagen, a match that the Red Devils must win if they’re to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

In some better news for ten Hag, both Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat were seen training at Carrington, and if both are available for selection, then the former can go to left back and Amrabat can slot in to cover Casemiro’s absence.

United are currently in 10th position and well off the pace in the Premier League.

Though they’ll face the Blades at a partisan Bramall Lane, they will expect to come away with the points given that Sheffield United are rock bottom of the division with only a point to their name so far.