Manchester City vs Brighton team news

Manchester City (3rd in the Premier League) take on Brighton (6th in the Premier League) on Saturday 21st of October, at the Etihad Stadium, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, it ended a 1-1 draw at the Amex. Goals from Julio Enciso for Brighton, and Phil Foden for Manchester City.

Manchester City lost their last Premier League game, losing 1-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates. The only goal of the game being scored by Gabriel Martinelli in the 86th minute to snatch the win and three points for the Gunners.

Brighton drew their last Premier League game, 2-2 with Liverpool at the Amex. Goals from Simon Adingra and Lewis Dunk for Brighton, and a brace from Mohamed Salah for Liverpool.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton

Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Team News:

Manchester City have Rodri returning from suspension which is a massive positive for the Citizens, whilst Kevin De Bruyne remains out through injury.

Brighton remain without Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder through injury, with the rest of the squad looking fit and available for Saturday.

Predicted XI:

Manchester City: Ederson, Gvardiol, Dias, Stones, Walker, Rodri, Silva, Nunes, Foden, Haaland, Alvarez.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Igor, Dunk, Veltman, Gilmour, Baleba, Mitoma, Gross, Adingra, Welbeck.