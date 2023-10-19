President of European giants wants Man City star at club next season

Barcelona secured a loan deal for Man City’s Joao Cancelo this summer and with the full-back unlikely to ever return to the Etihad, the Catalan club would like to keep him if he continues to perform.

The La Liga giants have serious financial issues which has hindered their most recent transfer windows. As the club can’t afford many permanent transfers, Barca have taken advantage of the free-agent market and loan deals to get by.

Two of the biggest this summer were that of Portuguese duo, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo. Both have made promising starts to life in Catalunya and Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, is happy to try and keep them if they continue to perform.

Laporta said about the duo on Catalunya Radio via Fabrizio Romano: “If João Cancelo and João Félix continue to play at their same level, we will make an effort to keep them.

“I want top players to stay at Barça and I have really liked João Félix for a long time”.

Cancelo’s time at Man City is certainly finished, despite being one of the best full-backs Pep Guardiola has had during his time at the Manchester club. The Premier League champions will be happy to sell the Portugal international but Barcelona will have to meet their asking price.

The 29-year-old has made a promising start to life in Spain across his opening eight games, proving Xavi’s side with two goals and an assist. The Barca boss is a fan of Cancelo and he will be hoping those behind the scenes at the La Liga club can make a permanent deal happen next summer.