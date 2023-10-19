Video: Wayne Rooney admits to very surprising career choice before DC United opportunity

There’s very little that surprises you in football these days, but Wayne Rooney’s recent revelation may have done just that.

The new Birmingham City manager was facing the media ahead of the Championship fixture against Middlesbrough on Saturday, a match that brings him into direct competition with his old Man United team-mate, Michael Carrick.

After leaving Derby County, it seems that Rooney had a completely different career choice in mind before the DC United opportunity arose.

“I applied to do a degree in law,” he admitted to reporters. “[…] It’s something I’ve always been interested in.”

?? “I applied to do a degree in law. It’s something I’ve always been interested in.” Wayne Rooney reveals he had a new venture in mind when he left Derby County.???? pic.twitter.com/MT3HIFGSyt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 19, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports via Football Daily