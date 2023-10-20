Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala.

A report from Fichajes claims that Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the 20-year-old attacking midfielder and Liverpool are keen on securing his services.

The German outfit have now set an asking price of around €100 million for the talented young midfielder. Musiala is regarded as one of the best young players in the world and he has already established himself as a key player for Bayern Munich.

The midfielder scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and he picked up 16 assists along the way as well. He is already performing at the highest level on a consistent basis and he is expected to develop into a world-class player in the near future.

Given today’s market values, the price seems apt for a world-class talent and Musiala certainly has the ability to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to invest that kind of money on the youngster in the coming months.

The Reds could certainly use more quality in the final third, but Klopp might have to alter his preferred 4-303 system in order to accommodate the German international. Signing a quality attacking midfielder like him could signal a potential return to Klopp’s favourite 4-2-3-1 formation in the near future.

The Reds are unlikely to be the only club keen on signing the 20-year-old and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.