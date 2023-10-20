Liverpool and Chelsea contemplating making audacious moves for Kylian Mbappe in January

The future of Kylian Mbappe is still up in the air as Paris Saint-Germain are determined to not lose the superstar for free despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The French international chose not to activate the one-year extension on his current deal over the summer meaning he can go where he pleases at the end of the season. This caused a lot of drama at the Ligue 1 champions before the season began as the club stopped Mbappe from going on their pre-season tour as a result of his decision.

Real Madrid have always been the favourites for the 24-year-old and is the most likely destination for Mbappe next summer, but a new report states that Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to make an audacious move for the forward in January.

According to the Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport via Le 10 Sport, Chelsea and Liverpool intend to try their luck for Mbappe during the winter transfer window and are ready to offer the superstar “extremely important contracts”.

Both clubs have been linked to the PSG star before and a transfer in January is very unlikely as the French club will not want to lose him mid-season.

It would have to be a huge offer for this to happen and that is hard to see right now. Mbappe will more than likely leave for free next summer or sign a short-term deal so PSG can get some money for him as the Frenchman is destined to wear the white of Real Madrid one way or another.