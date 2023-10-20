Poor timing: Player Arsenal could have signed for £6.9m now worth £61.1m

Reports ahead of the 2023 summer window were rife with links between Xavi Simons and some of England’s top clubs.

One of the most frequently linked outfits in Arsenal (football.london), however, may be regretting their decision to not strike whilst the iron was hot.

Christian Falk reported in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside that the quality of the Dutchman’s performances of late has since seen his value shoot up from £6.9m ‘just over a year ago’ to £61.1m today.

“Xavi Simons has increased his value at Leipzig from €40-70m. Just over a year ago, he was only worth €8m!” the German wrote.

“This shows how well Xavi is developing in Leipzig. The club really wants to work with him for at least another year.

“The development is a good argument for this, but after the strong performances, PSG has also expressed interest in bringing the loan player back.”

With the player on loan from PSG too, it’s difficult to imagine the French giants letting the 20-year-old go without a fight.

The right-sided winger (who can also play as an attacking midfielder) has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign, registering seven goal contributions in 11 games.

It’s an applaudable start to the season, though one that falls slightly short of Bukayo Saka’s 10 goal contributions in as many games, despite missing two games due to a thigh injury.

The boat may have been and gone for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, though they’ll hardly feel shortchanged with one of the leading right wingers in world football already present at the club.