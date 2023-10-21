Good chance for England international to leave current club as Newcastle weigh up Tonali replacement says Romano

The next few days could be crucial for Sandro Tonali’s immediate future in the game, with an expectation that the Newcastle United midfielder could be banned for up to a year because of alleged betting irregularities.

That precise scenario could represent a real problem for the Magpies, given that the January transfer window is still over two months away.

Eddie Howe’s side have been a revelation since their early season wobble, with the destruction of Paris Saint-Germain being a real high point of this and any other season.

If Tonali’s ban is confirmed, the club will need to shop around in the background in order that they’re ready to pounce as soon as the transfer market re-opens for business, and one England international could be just the replacement they’re looking for.

‘Newcastle could be on the market for a new midfielder and are waiting for the Sandro Tonali situation to be clarified. I think Kalvin Phillips has good chances to leave in January in any case,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

‘If Tonali is to be banned, the plan is to go for a new midfielder in January. The level of the player and details of the deal will depend also on Newcastle’s Champions League situation. We’ll see if they will continue in the UCL or maybe the Europa League, and at that moment they will discuss and decide.’

Though Phillips hasn’t really featured for Pep Guardiola at Man City this season, it’s unlikely that they’ll let him leave on the cheap, if they allow him to leave at all.

Knowing how desperate Newcastle will potentially be is sure to see the Cityzens add a bit extra onto Phillips’ final fee.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are likely to continue to ensure that Howe’s wishes are met, however, if Phillips is priced too high, they surely won’t be averse to walking away from any deal if they feel they can get better value elsewhere.