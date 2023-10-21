Portuguese international midfielder Ruben Neves could be an option for Newcastle United during the January transfer window.

Summer signing Sandro Tonali could face a lengthy ban because of his involvement in an illegal batting scandal and Newcastle are now looking at potential alternatives.

A report from 90 Min claims that the Magpies are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old Al Hilal midfielder and they could look to make a move for him in January. Neves completed a £47 million transfer to the Saudi pro league during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen whether Al Hilal are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming months.

He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to break the bank for him. The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and the Saudi PIF could certainly afford to break the bank for Neves.

The 26-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the past, and the opportunity to return to England could be an attractive option for the player. He will add defensive cover, creativity and control in the middle middle of the park.

The midfielder is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact.

Newcastle are competing in the UEFA Champions League and they need quality players like Neves to do well across multiple competitions.