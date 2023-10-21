Tim Sherwood calls out ‘bang average’ Man Utd star

Tim Sherwood has heavily criticised Manchester United’s Raphael Varane.

The French defender has slowly declined since making the move from Real Madrid two years ago as he struggles to stay injury-free.

Now into his third season and at 30 years old, Varane looks like a shadow of the world-class player we saw at the Bernebau or even in his first United season.

Sky Sports pundit, Sherwood, has claimed that ‘he is getting away with it’.

‘One player that really annoys me is Raphael Varane. ‘I think he is getting away with it.’ he told William Hill via the Metro.

‘He is never fit and when he is fit he’s bang average. We all know he’s had a great career but at the same time everyone is happy to jump on the back of Harry Maguire whilst Varane just gets away with it.

‘The ones who play more football are simply more durable and they can play week in week out, Varane seems to play once and then be injured again for two weeks. He seems to be picking his games, but when he plays he’s not that brilliant anyway.

‘Ten Hag is not judging players equally and he’s just chucking people onto the pitch and hoping one of the superstars wins him the match.

‘As soon as one of the superstars is fit he takes the likes of Hannibal and McTominay out of the team, and they end up losing football matches.’