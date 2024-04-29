Manchester United are reportedly in the mix for the potential transfer of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez this summer as they look in need of a replacement for Raphael Varane.

Varane is nearing the end of his Man Utd contract and attracting interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, so the Red Devils will surely need to strengthen in that position as one of their top priorities ahead of next season.

Gimenez is now seemingly emerging as one potential option for United to replace Varane, with Todo Fichajes reporting that he could be available for a relatively low fee of just €30million this summer.

The Uruguay international has had a long and successful career in La Liga and it would be interesting to see how he might fare in the Premier League, though it remains to be seen if he’d make sense as the best option for MUFC.

Gimenez transfer: Man United also looking at other centre-backs

CaughtOffside understands United are also keen on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, while names like Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice and Antonio Silva of Benfica have also been considered.

Gimenez perhaps makes sense as more of a backup option in case any of those deals don’t come off, with the 29-year-old not exactly likely to be a long-term signing with the potential to improve in years to come.

United might well be tempted by the South American as a cheap option, but it’s also surely worth making the bigger investment in a more long-term acquisition if possible, so it will be interesting to see how the club’s new-look board under new co-owners INEOS approach the upcoming summer window.

Todo Fichajes suggest Atletico could do with selling Gimenez this summer in order to raise funds for other signings, so that should perhaps also factor into United’s thinking as it doesn’t seem he’s exactly that highly regarded by his own employers right now.