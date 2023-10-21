Video: Chelsea take the lead from the spot but Arsenal fans fume at controversial hand ball decision

Chelsea took an early lead in the London derby against Arsenal through Cole Palmer. The goal came from a controversial penalty decision when Murdyk’s header struck Saliba’s arm from very close range.

Despite the on-field referee initially waving off the penalty appeal, VAR intervened, leading to a lengthy review and ultimately a penalty awarded to Chelsea.

The decision left Arsenal fans frustrated, but Cole Palmer stepped up and converted the penalty to give Chelsea the lead in a highly contested match.

Literally everybody who knows anything about ball agrees that the Law is shit and that never should be a handball on Saliba. https://t.co/ZpbmFCsam3 — The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) October 21, 2023

