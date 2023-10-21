Video: Dalot picks his spot with stunning finish to give Man United the lead at Sheffield United

Man United’s dominance against Sheffield United finally paid off in the 76th minute, with Diogo Dalot scoring an absolute pearler from outside the area.

The Red Devils had to be patient but once they’d worked an opening, the finish was glorious.

Scott McTominay had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first-half but then handled a few minutes later to allow the hosts back into it, Oli McBurnie slamming home from the spot.

As the game swung from one end to the other without a breakthrough, it was left to Dalot to silence Bramall Lane.

Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and beIN Sports

