Video: Dalot picks his spot with stunning finish to give Man United the lead at Sheffield United

Man United’s dominance against Sheffield United finally paid off in the 76th minute, with Diogo Dalot scoring an absolute pearler from outside the area.

The Red Devils had to be patient but once they’d worked an opening, the finish was glorious.

Scott McTominay had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first-half but then handled a few minutes later to allow the hosts back into it, Oli McBurnie slamming home from the spot.

As the game swung from one end to the other without a breakthrough, it was left to Dalot to silence Bramall Lane.

"DELICIOUS FROM DISTANCE FROM DALOT!" ?? pic.twitter.com/VYsEIuSWg8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2023

What a hit, Diogo Dalot! ? Manchester United back in front. ? @peacock pic.twitter.com/6Rw6wB3eNB — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 21, 2023

WHAT A GOAL FROM DIOGO DALOT!!! ? pic.twitter.com/Z5eAZrmF4d — United Clip (@unitedclip) October 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, NBC Sports Soccer and beIN Sports