Video: Julian Alvarez gives City the lead after a superb assist from Doku

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester City
Posted by

Julian Alvarez has given Manchester City an early lead against Brighton.

The goal came in the 6th minute after a brilliant piece of individual brilliance from Jeremy Doku who received the ball out wide and dribbled past the Brighton defender displaying brilliant skill before cutting it back for Alvarez.

The Argentine had the simple had the simple task of slotting it home with his left foot. The shot was a bit scuffed but it bounced into the roof of the net.

Watch the brilliant assist and goal below:

 

More Stories Jeremy Doku Julian Alvarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.