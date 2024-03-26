Manchester City player Jeremy Doku has claimed he understands why Liverpool fans are angry at him.

The Belgian player was involved in an incident late in the game against Liverpool that could have ended up in a penalty for the Merseyside club.

The Man City star fouled Alexis Mac Allister and many people thought that Jurgen Klopp’s men would be awarded a late penalty. However, the referee decided against it.

The match ended in a draw and both the teams shared the points in what was a big clash as far as the Premier League title race is concerned.

Liverpool could have won against Man City

The Reds would have had a chance to win the game and earn massive three points if the call had gone their way.

The decision was closely analysed in the days that followed the game. The majority thought Liverpool had been extremely unfortunate.

It has to be acknowledged that not everyone believed it to be a penalty. But based on statements Doku made this week, even the City player appears to believe he got away with one.

“Of course I agree,” the 21-year-old said with a smile via The Daily Mail. “No, it was a risky challenge. I could have dealt with it differently.

“I still believe it wasn’t a penalty but I know some other referees would have given it. But it wasn’t a penalty so I was a happy.

“Was I worried? For a moment when they were looking at the VAR and maybe looking for a penalty. For me is wasn’t a penalty, but I understand why some people are angry and why the Liverpool fans believe it was a penalty.”

Liverpool missed out a big opportunity to gain advantage

Klopp was furious with the decision made by the referee and felt that his team could have gained an opportunity to lead Man City and Arsenal in the title race.

It is going to be another close title race with both Liverpool and Man City being involved in it. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will spoil the party for both or not.

A win for Klopp would give him the perfect farewell as he is about to leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season. As for Guardiola, a win would give him a record-breaking fourth consecutive league win.

Whoever wins the league, let’s hope the decisions from the referees don’t dictate the results of the game as it ruins the spectacle for the fans and the discussion is shifted from football to other matters.