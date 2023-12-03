“Spurs were all over the place” – Roy Keane analyses Tottenham against Manchester City

Roy Keane criticised Tottenham Hotspur’s first-half defensive performance against Manchester City, describing it as “shocking” after conceding twice at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite Ange Postecoglou’s side initially taking the lead with Son Heung-min’s powerful finish, they faced a swift response from City, as Son inadvertently scored an own goal from a free-kick.

The hosts increased the pressure, with Erling Haaland missing a clear opportunity to put City ahead near the penalty spot.

Jeremy Doku struck the woodwork after finding space, and shortly thereafter, Phil Foden completed an intricate passing sequence involving Haaland, Doku, Julian Alvarez, and Foden himself, resulting in a goal to make it 2-1.

In the first half, City had 12 attempts on goal compared to Tottenham’s two, and they enjoyed 64% possession. Former Manchester United midfielder Keane, serving as a pundit for Sky Sports, criticised Spurs’ defending at halftime.

Roy Keane exclaimed live on air: “City have been brilliant going forward but vulnerable at the back. Foden, I bet he can’t believe it! Spurs were all over the place. Alvarez, Foden – it’s as simple as you like. It’s shocking from Spurs. Against really good teams, you get found out. Spurs do have one or two more goals in them though. It’s a mad game!”

It was a “mad game” throughout, with Jack Grealish thinking he had sealed the win for Manchester City before Dejan Kulusevski headed home a Brennan Johnson cross in the 90th minute to end the game 3-3.