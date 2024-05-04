Video: Julian Alvarez comes off the bench to make it 5 for Manchester City | Man City 5-1 Wolves

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Julian Alvarez came off the bench to put the cherry on the top on Manchester City’s five star performance against Wolves.

Rodri collects possession in the midfield and puts through a pass on the left side, finding the young Argentine attacker, who directs his shot across the goal into the bottom right corner.

Watch the goal below:

It really is a strong response from Manchester City to Arsenal’s three nil win over Bournemouth earlier today.

The gap is back to just one point between Arsenal and Pep Guardiola’s side who have a game in hand.

If Manchester City win their remaining games, they will win the league once again.

 

