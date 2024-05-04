Video: Julian Alvarez comes off the bench to make it 5 for Manchester City | Man City 5-1 Wolves

Julian Alvarez came off the bench to put the cherry on the top on Manchester City’s five star performance against Wolves.

Rodri collects possession in the midfield and puts through a pass on the left side, finding the young Argentine attacker, who directs his shot across the goal into the bottom right corner.

Watch the goal below:

Julián Álvarez ?? se anota en la goleada de Manchester City sobre Wolves. El argentino factura por segunda vez en los últimos tres partidos. pic.twitter.com/ZgXqn0zjZU — VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 4, 2024

It really is a strong response from Manchester City to Arsenal’s three nil win over Bournemouth earlier today.

The gap is back to just one point between Arsenal and Pep Guardiola’s side who have a game in hand.

If Manchester City win their remaining games, they will win the league once again.