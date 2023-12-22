Video: Julian Alvarez puts City ahead in under a minute with a beautifully improvised finish

Julian Alvarez has given Manchester City the lead against Fluminense in the first minute.

After just 40 seconds, Ake drove forward and tried his luck from distance with a wonderful strike.

The Fluminense keeper managed to get a hand to it, and tipped the ball onto the post.

However, it rebounded back straight to the Argentinean striker who had to improvise a finish as a chested the ball into the back of the net.

Brilliantly improvised finish. Watch below:

